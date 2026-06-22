Electrification opportunities, skills challenges, and SBTi changes

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: June part two

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read

The BG team reflects on Andy Burnahm’s Makerfield by-election win and the SBTi’s long-awaited net zero standard

BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing came just hours after Andy Burnham secured a comfortable victory in the Makerfield by-election, clearing the path for a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Keir...

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