Electrification opportunities, skills challenges, and SBTi changes

The BG team reflects on Andy Burnahm’s Makerfield by-election win and the SBTi’s long-awaited net zero standard
BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing came just hours after Andy Burnham secured a comfortable victory in the Makerfield by-election, clearing the path for a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Keir...
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