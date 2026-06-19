B&Q joins forces with Hubbub and TSB to help local residents improve energy efficiency

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Residents advised on how to improve their homes to make savings ahead of further energy price hikes this summer

DIY giant B&Q has joined forces with environmental charity Hubbub and TSB Bank for a community engagement pilot project, which aims to help residents in Bradford identify hidden heat loss in their homes...

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