B&Q joins forces with Hubbub and TSB to help local residents improve energy efficiency

Residents advised on how to improve their homes to make savings ahead of further energy price hikes this summer
DIY giant B&Q has joined forces with environmental charity Hubbub and TSB Bank for a community engagement pilot project, which aims to help residents in Bradford identify hidden heat loss in their homes...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis