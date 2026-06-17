Global finance sector accused of making only 'limited progress' on tackling deforestation

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Global Canopy's latest assessment of finance sector's efforts to curb deforestation find many investment firms still have no policies in place to tackle high-risk commodities such as leather or soy

Only a handful of financial institutions are making progress with their deforestation policies, while a majority - including some of the world's largest asset managers - are still failing to take even...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Science-based ambition is now the norm': Climate commitments treble among world's largest companies

Halve fossil fuels within a decade to avoid catastrophic climate damage, analysts warn

More on Risk

From risk to reward: How UK businesses are building resilience to deliver long-term value
Risk

From risk to reward: How UK businesses are building resilience to deliver long-term value

Download your copy of Ecologi's new report on how UK businesses are responding to escalating climate risks and clean tech opportunities

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 16 June 2026 • 1 min read
Four in five UK businesses hit by climate disruption
Risk

Four in five UK businesses hit by climate disruption

Major poll of UK firms from Ecologi and BusinessGreen finds vast majority report facing intensifying impacts from climate change, including lower revenues and higher costs

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 June 2026 • 4 min read
CDP launches AI-powered 'Adaptation & Action Explorer'
Risk

CDP launches AI-powered 'Adaptation & Action Explorer'

New platform aims to connect climate hazard data and government disclosures to support 'smarter, investment-ready resilience planning'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 June 2026 • 2 min read