Global finance sector accused of making only 'limited progress' on tackling deforestation

Global Canopy's latest assessment of finance sector's efforts to curb deforestation find many investment firms still have no policies in place to tackle high-risk commodities such as leather or soy
Only a handful of financial institutions are making progress with their deforestation policies, while a majority - including some of the world's largest asset managers - are still failing to take even...
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