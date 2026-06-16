Halve fossil fuels within a decade to avoid catastrophic climate damage, analysts warn

clock • 4 min read
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Credit: iStock

New report urges countries to focus on electrification rather than carbon removal, and ensure no more oil and gas fields are developed

Global fossil fuel use must halve by 2035 and be phased out by 2070 at the latest if the world is to remain on track to meet Paris Agreement goal of keeping increases in global temperatures to less than...

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