Four in five UK businesses hit by climate disruption

Major poll of UK firms from Ecologi and BusinessGreen finds vast majority report facing intensifying impacts from climate change, including lower revenues and higher costs
The vast majority of businesses in the UK have experienced climate-related disruption over the past two years, with many reporting climate risks have negatively affected their commercial performance through...
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