ZEV Mandate: Anger at government plans to water down EV rules

Reports suggest Number 10 is planning to cut electric vehicle sales quotas for 2030 from 80 per cent to 50 per cent of the new car market
Green business groups and climate campaigners have responded angrily to reports the government is preparing to water down the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate by slashing electric vehicle (EV) sales...
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