Oil prices fall after US and Iran announce peace deal

President Trump claims 'oil will flow' through the Strait of Hormuz, but analysts warn peace deal is yet to finalise many key details
Oil prices fell by around four per cent in Asian markets overnight, dropping below $84 a barrel after the US and Iranian governments announced a peace deal has been reached that could soon result in the...
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