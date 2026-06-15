'Profound shift': Ninety per cent of businesses expect to be largely electrified by 2035

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Landmark poll of business leaders in 18 countries shows overwhelming business support for clean electrification drive in response to fossil fuel volatility and escalating climate risks

More than three quarters of business leaders quizzed as part of a landmark global survey have said ongoing oil and gas volatility has made their company's electrification efforts more urgent, with 91 per...

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