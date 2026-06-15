Up to 45 per cent of Europe's renovation workforce will need targeted upskilling if green transition requirements are to be met, new report warns
Europe's construction sector must recruit more than four million skilled workers by 2035, if it is to meet the industry's stretching sustainability goals while replacing those due to retire over the coming...
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