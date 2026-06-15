'Little time to spare': UK must act now to double offshore wind workforce by 2030

New report highlights how UK can increase current offshore wind industry workforce to meet levels required to deliver clean power by 2030
The UK will require an offshore wind industry workforce of over 90,000 people by 2030 to deliver the country's clean power targets, meaning the sector will have to ramp up training efforts if it is to...
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