DESNZ: Pylons the 'fastest, most cost effective' way to upgrade UK grid

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government backed studies finds that while new underground cable methods are cheaper than traditional techniques, average costs are still between 3.5 and 5 times higher than overhead lines

Overhead pylons are the "fastest, most cost effective and often most environmentally friendly" way to strengthen the UK's grid, upgrade outdated electricity networks, and deliver on clean power goals...

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