Guinness GI acquires Foresight Capital Management

clock • 1 min read
Edward Guinness (pictured), CEO of Guinness Global Investors
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Edward Guinness (pictured), CEO of Guinness Global Investors

Foresight Capital Management hailed for position as' recognised thought leaders' in responsible investment

Guinness Global Investors has acquired Foresight Group's public markets division, Foresight Capital Management (FMC), for an undisclosed sum. The M&A deal includes 16 staff and 11 strategies across...

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