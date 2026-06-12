Guinness GI acquires Foresight Capital Management

Foresight Capital Management hailed for position as' recognised thought leaders' in responsible investment
Guinness Global Investors has acquired Foresight Group's public markets division, Foresight Capital Management (FMC), for an undisclosed sum. The M&A deal includes 16 staff and 11 strategies across...
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