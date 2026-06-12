Global Briefing: Al Basrah named world's most vulnerable city for heat risk

Stuart Stone
clock • 8 min read
The Shat-Alrab river in Basra city - Credit: iStock
Image:

The Shat-Alrab river in Basra city - Credit: iStock

Oxford University finds city in southern Iraq is the world's most vulnerable to extreme temperatures, Kenya receives landmark climate funding, and the UN releases third World Ocean Assessment

The city of Al Basrah in Iraq has this week been named the world's most vulnerable city for heat risk, according to a study of 205 global cities by the University of Oxford. The study concluded the...

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