Poll: Public backs clean power to strengthen UK energy security

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Poll: Public backs clean power to strengthen UK energy security

Almost two thirds of voters think expanding the UK's clean power capacity leads to enhanced energy security

Voters remain broadly supportive of the UK's clean energy transition and recognise that it has a key role to play in bolstering energy security at a time when the risks associated with reliance on fossil...

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