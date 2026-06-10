Poll: Public backs clean power to strengthen UK energy security

Almost two thirds of voters think expanding the UK's clean power capacity leads to enhanced energy security
Voters remain broadly supportive of the UK's clean energy transition and recognise that it has a key role to play in bolstering energy security at a time when the risks associated with reliance on fossil...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis