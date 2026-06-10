GWEC: Global offshore wind capacity to quadruple in the next decade

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Annual offshore wind installations expected to surpass 50GW a year in the next decade, as global capacity set to reach 420GW by 2035, industry estimates claim

Annual offshore wind installations are expected to double in 2026, triple by 2031, and surpass 50GW a year by 2035, according to industry forecasts suggesting more than 327GW of new offshore wind capacity...

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