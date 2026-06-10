How Virgin Media O2 is plugging climate resilience and circularity into its Responsible Business Plan

How Virgin Media O2 is plugging climate resilience and circularity into its Responsible Business Plan

Stuart Stone
clock • 12 min read

Virgin Media O2's Dana Haidan explains how the telco is broadening the scope of its Better Connections Plan beyond carbon impact - just don't call it a 'sustainability strategy'

At the start of May, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) revamped its approach to supporting the UK's circular economy and delivering net zero emissions across its operations, products, and supply chain by the end...

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Stuart Stone
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