NESO: Grid connection offers in place for over half the projects needed by 2030

Government-backed agency reveals over 700 shovel-ready energy projects have received grid connection offers, unlocking nearly 40GW of extra capacity
Work to tackle the lengthy grid connection queue for clean energy projects is making significant progress, according to the National Energy System Operator (NESO), which today confirmed over half the new...
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