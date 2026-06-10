'Climate debt': Investments by super-rich linked to nearly $1tr in annual climate damages

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Investments in high-emitting activities by the ultra-wealthy are linked to disproportionate levels of climate harm, Greenpeace Africa report claims

Investments made by the world's richest 0.01 per cent during 2022 were linked with an estimated $992bn in monetised climate damages, as a small group of the world's super-rich pumped billions of dollars...

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