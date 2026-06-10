Sadiq Khan pitches London as global green data centre capital

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

London Mayor calls for city-wide coordination on data centre growth to deliver 'environmentally friendly, low emission' AI capacity

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has set out his ambition for the capital to become the global epicentre for environmentally friendly, low emission, high efficiency data centre development. Khan said he was...

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Stuart Stone
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