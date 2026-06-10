Sadiq Khan pitches London as global green data centre capital

London Mayor calls for city-wide coordination on data centre growth to deliver 'environmentally friendly, low emission' AI capacity
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has set out his ambition for the capital to become the global epicentre for environmentally friendly, low emission, high efficiency data centre development. Khan said he was...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis