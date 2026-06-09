'Climate Chaos': World's top 65 banks committed over $900bn to fossil fuel firms in 2025

Financing for coal, gas and oil rose for second successive year in 2025, led by continued investment from banks in the US and Japan
The world's 65 largest banks committed more than $900bn to fossil fuel companies in 2025, as green policy rollbacks in the US and elsewhere helped boost financing for coal, oil, and gas firms by around...
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