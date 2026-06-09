COP31: New global electrification, building energy efficiency, and waste targets proposed for Antalya Summit

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum | Credit: UNFCCC
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Credit: COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum | Credit: UNFCCC

UN Climate Summit co-hosts Türkiye and Australia unveil plans for three new collective global goals they hope to secure at COP31 Summit

The COP31 Presidency will today set out proposals for nations to sign up to a series of new global goals at this year's UN Climate Summit in Türkiye, including targets to expand electrification, boost...

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