COP31: New global electrification, building energy efficiency, and waste targets proposed for Antalya Summit

UN Climate Summit co-hosts Türkiye and Australia unveil plans for three new collective global goals they hope to secure at COP31 Summit
The COP31 Presidency will today set out proposals for nations to sign up to a series of new global goals at this year's UN Climate Summit in Türkiye, including targets to expand electrification, boost...
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