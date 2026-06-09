How Europe's reliance on gas could increase electricity bills by up to €120 a year

Italy, Ireland, and the UK most exposed to energy bill increases given gas continues to dominate their wholesale power markets, IEEFA claims
Europe's continued reliance on gas power could increase electricity bills by as much as €120 a year as a direct result of the supply shocks triggered by the ongoing Iran war and blockade of the Strait...
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