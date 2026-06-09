CDP launches AI-powered 'Adaptation & Action Explorer'

New platform aims to connect climate hazard data and government disclosures to support 'smarter, investment-ready resilience planning'
The CDP climate disclosure platform has this week launched a new AI-powered tool designed to help cities, states, and regions better understand climate risks and develop more effective climate resilience...
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