CDP launches AI-powered 'Adaptation & Action Explorer'

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New platform aims to connect climate hazard data and government disclosures to support 'smarter, investment-ready resilience planning'

The CDP climate disclosure platform has this week launched a new AI-powered tool designed to help cities, states, and regions better understand climate risks and develop more effective climate resilience...

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