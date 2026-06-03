Industry warns 'EV transition will fail unless it works for every driver'

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Industry warns 'EV transition will fail unless it works for every driver'

New whitepaper from EVA England argues government needs to do more to make it easier for drivers to switch to zero emission models

Electric vehicle (EV) sales may be continuing to enjoy rapid growth - up over 30 per cent year-on-year last month, according to the latest data - but concerns remain widespread that the switch to zero...

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Industry warns 'EV transition will fail unless it works for every driver'
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