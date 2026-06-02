Bags of Ethics' Smruti Sriram: 'The natural world has all the answers'

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Woman Awards
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Credit: Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Woman Awards

Smruti Sriram, CEO of Bags of Ethics, discusses the booming circular fashion market and how sustainability is at risk of slipping down corporate agendas

Bags of Ethics was founded just over 35 years ago to promote reuse through design and has more recently evolved into a standalone label created by parent company Supreme Creations to highlight best practice...

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Stuart Stone
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