Bags of Ethics' Smruti Sriram: 'The natural world has all the answers'

Smruti Sriram, CEO of Bags of Ethics, discusses the booming circular fashion market and how sustainability is at risk of slipping down corporate agendas
Bags of Ethics was founded just over 35 years ago to promote reuse through design and has more recently evolved into a standalone label created by parent company Supreme Creations to highlight best practice...
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