Report: UK advanced materials sector worth nearly £50bn a year

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Manufacturing and development of advanced materials for clean energy, hydrogen, bioelectronics, and other emerging sectors is supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs

The UK's advanced materials sector generates £49bn for the economy each year and employs 635,000 people nationwide across industries that are key to supporting the net zero transition, enhancing economic...

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Michael Holder
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