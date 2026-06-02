Report: UK advanced materials sector worth nearly £50bn a year

Manufacturing and development of advanced materials for clean energy, hydrogen, bioelectronics, and other emerging sectors is supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs
The UK's advanced materials sector generates £49bn for the economy each year and employs 635,000 people nationwide across industries that are key to supporting the net zero transition, enhancing economic...
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