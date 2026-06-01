'The same playbook will be run again': Companies urged to 'speak up' to halt backlash against EU climate agenda

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New report argues 'forward-looking' businesses must be more vocal in defending climate and clean energy policies, if they are to resist downgrading of decarbonisation efforts

Forward-looking companies operating across Europe must urgently 'speak up' to halt the sustained pushback against the EU's climate and energy policy agenda, amidst warnings the weakening of decarbonisation...

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