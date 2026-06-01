Report: UK's ageing wind turbines and EVs contain critical magnet 'goldmine'

UK urged to develop domestic recycling system for neodymium, as evidence shows circular approach could cut costs, imports, and environmental damage
The UK will soon be sitting on a 'goldmine' of rare magnets contained in old wind turbines, electric car batteries, and aircraft, which if recycled could reduce the country's reliance on costly and polluting...
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