Report: UK's ageing wind turbines and EVs contain critical magnet 'goldmine'

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Close-up of wind turbine blades in the factory | Credit: iStock
Image:

Close-up of wind turbine blades in the factory | Credit: iStock

UK urged to develop domestic recycling system for neodymium, as evidence shows circular approach could cut costs, imports, and environmental damage

The UK will soon be sitting on a 'goldmine' of rare magnets contained in old wind turbines, electric car batteries, and aircraft, which if recycled could reduce the country's reliance on costly and polluting...

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Michael Holder
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