Government urged to tackle disposable vape ban 'loophole'

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
A vape recycling facility / Credit: Material Focus
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A vape recycling facility / Credit: Material Focus

A year on from introduction of disposable vape fan, new figures show number of fires caused by vape batteries is continuing to rise

A year on from the introduction of the ban on the sale of disposable vapes, new figures have today revealed how over six million vapes are still being thrown away each week leading to an increase in the...

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Government urged to tackle disposable vape ban 'loophole'
Waste

Government urged to tackle disposable vape ban 'loophole'

A year on from introduction of disposable vape fan, new figures show number of fires caused by vape batteries is continuing to rise

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 June 2026 • 5 min read
SOJO's Josephine Philips: 'Meaningful change often happens through incremental improvements'
Waste

SOJO's Josephine Philips: 'Meaningful change often happens through incremental improvements'

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clock 27 May 2026 • 5 min read
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Waste

'An invisible cost': Halving food waste could boost household food budgets by £10 a week

New study from WRAP shows how cost savings from tackling food waste could rival those from Chancellor's VAT cut on family days out, free bus travel, and tariff cuts for staple foods

Stuart Stone
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clock 22 May 2026 • 4 min read