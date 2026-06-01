Government urged to tackle disposable vape ban 'loophole'

A year on from introduction of disposable vape fan, new figures show number of fires caused by vape batteries is continuing to rise
A year on from the introduction of the ban on the sale of disposable vapes, new figures have today revealed how over six million vapes are still being thrown away each week leading to an increase in the...
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