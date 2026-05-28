'Profound implications': Study finds Arctic Ocean ecosystem may have already passed 'major tipping point' in 2009

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Irreversible shift in Arctic Ocean chemical make-up driven by climate change has disrupted the region’s food chain for more than a decade, study suggests

Climate change may have already triggered a major ecosystem 'tipping point' as far back as 2009, with experts warning today that an irreversible shift in the chemical make-up of the Arctic Ocean driven...

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