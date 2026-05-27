Energy price cap: Household gas bills to rise as renewables curb electricity price hike

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Ofgem confirms average gas bills are set to rise higher than electricity bills under the new price cap, as domestic renewables capacity continues to reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuels

Ofgem has today confirmed the price cap on household energy bills is to rise by 13 per cent in July, pushing up the average dual-fuel bill to more than £1,860 a year as Britain grapples with the impacts...

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