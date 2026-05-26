'Deeply worrying': Calls grow for climate resilience action as UK smashes heat records

Met Office confirms UK recorded its hottest ever temperature in May for the second consecutive day, reaching 35C in parts of West London
The UK has recorded its hottest ever temperature in May for the second consecutive day, prompting renewed calls for more action to better prepare the public, businesses and infrastructure for the intensifying...
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