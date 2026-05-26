'Opening a new chapter': Ferrari unveils its first ever electric car

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
The new fully electric Luce | Credit: Ferrari
Image:

The new fully electric Luce | Credit: Ferrari

The Italian luxury sports car brand claims the new Luce EV is capable of driving more than 530km on a single charge

Ferarri has unveiled its first ever fully electric sports car, in a move it said would open "a new chapter" in the history of the Italian luxury car brand. Having been in development for around seven...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Deeply worrying': Calls grow for climate resilience action as UK smashes heat records

How can businesses navigate the rapidly evolving carbon removals market?

More on Automotive

'Opening a new chapter': Ferrari unveils its first ever electric car
Automotive

'Opening a new chapter': Ferrari unveils its first ever electric car

The Italian luxury sports car brand claims the new Luce EV is capable of driving more than 530km on a single charge

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 May 2026 • 3 min read
Stellantis: New EVs and low emission models central to €60bn growth plan
Automotive

Stellantis: New EVs and low emission models central to €60bn growth plan

Owner of Citroën, FIAT, Peugeot and Vauxhall promises more than 60 new vehicle launches and 50 significant 'refreshes' by 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 May 2026 • 3 min read
'From niche to normal': Industry confirms over 160 EV models now on the market
Automotive

'From niche to normal': Industry confirms over 160 EV models now on the market

New SMMT figures tracking the rise of EVs since 2016 shows 40 per cent of new car models available for sale in the UK are now fully electric

Amber Rolt
clock 21 May 2026 • 2 min read