'Opening a new chapter': Ferrari unveils its first ever electric car

The Italian luxury sports car brand claims the new Luce EV is capable of driving more than 530km on a single charge
Ferarri has unveiled its first ever fully electric sports car, in a move it said would open "a new chapter" in the history of the Italian luxury car brand. Having been in development for around seven...
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