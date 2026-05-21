Chancellor announces energy support package for chemicals and ceramics industry

Funding totalling £470m to help industrial firms cope with soaring energy bills and ramp up investment in decarbonisation
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has this afternoon unveiled a series of measures to help households and businesses respond to the soaring energy and fuel costs triggered by the Iran War, including a £470m support...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis