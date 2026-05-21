Chancellor announces energy support package for chemicals and ceramics industry

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Chancellor announces energy support package for chemicals and ceramics industry

Funding totalling £470m to help industrial firms cope with soaring energy bills and ramp up investment in decarbonisation

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has this afternoon unveiled a series of measures to help households and businesses respond to the soaring energy and fuel costs triggered by the Iran War, including a £470m support...

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