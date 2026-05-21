UNEP: Building and construction sector off track to meet net zero goals

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

UN report warns growth in construction activity continues to outpace rate of decarbonisation, putting global climate targets at risk

Decarbonisation across the building and construction sector has slowed, leaving the industry at risk of missing its climate target of reaching net zero emissions globally by 2050. That is according...

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Amber Rolt

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