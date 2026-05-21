Fairtrade tea sales rise 35 per cent in 2025

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Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Extra profits raised through Fairtrade Premium to be invested back in farms to help combat the effects of climate change

Sales of Fairtrade tea rose by 35 per cent in 2025, helping to boost profits for tea-growing communities and enabling investment in measures to enhance climate resilience and improve livelihoods. The...

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