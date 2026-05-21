North East Ports Investment Taskforce to channel billions into region's offshore and clean energy sectors, creating thousands of jobs
North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has joined forces with Lloyds Banking Group to launch a dedicated taskforce to channel billions of pounds into the region's burgeoning green economy, creating thousands...
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