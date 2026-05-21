Wind and solar generate more electricity than gas globally for first time

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Ember report confirms wind and solar surpassed gas generation last month, as governments rushed to secure 'cheap, homegrown and secure' sources of energy

Wind and solar power generated more electricity than gas globally for the first month on record during April, as rapid renewables growth continued and the business case for fossil fuels was further eroded...

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