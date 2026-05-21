Iran War: Over 85 per cent of investors expect surge in renewables financing

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Investment managers predict global and UK-focused clean energy funding will increase in the wake of the latest oil and gas crisis, UKSIF finds

Almost four-in-five investors expect the oil and gas supply shock triggered by the Iran War to spark a surge in clean energy financing both globally and in the UK. That is according to snap polling...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Wind and solar generate more electricity than gas globally for first time

Study: Equity funding for UK smart grid rose to $276m in 2025

More on Energy

Wind and solar generate more electricity than gas globally for first time
Energy

Wind and solar generate more electricity than gas globally for first time

Ember report confirms wind and solar surpassed gas generation last month, as governments rushed to secure 'cheap, homegrown and secure' sources of energy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 May 2026 • 3 min read
COP31 President urges world to 'electrify processes throughout our lives'
Energy

COP31 President urges world to 'electrify processes throughout our lives'

Turkish Minister Murat Kurum backs global push to deploy electric technologies that can curb fossil fuel use, hinting measures to boost electrification could be top priority at November's UN climate talks

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 May 2026 • 5 min read
BloombergNEF: Energy security now 'driving force' behind accelerating clean energy boom
Energy

BloombergNEF: Energy security now 'driving force' behind accelerating clean energy boom

Global adoption of clean technologies is gathering pace, paving the way for a significant reduction in fossil fuel reliance

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 May 2026 • 5 min read