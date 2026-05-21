Iran War: Over 85 per cent of investors expect surge in renewables financing

Investment managers predict global and UK-focused clean energy funding will increase in the wake of the latest oil and gas crisis, UKSIF finds
Almost four-in-five investors expect the oil and gas supply shock triggered by the Iran War to spark a surge in clean energy financing both globally and in the UK. That is according to snap polling...
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