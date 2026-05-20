Study: Rising UK grocery prices driven by climate impacted foods

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

The prices of climate-hit staples such as chocolate, butter, beef, milk, and coffee are rising more than twice as fast as the rest of the average UK food basket, ECIU claims

Prices for staple foods impacted by climate-linked extreme weather - such as chocolate, butter, beef, milk, and coffee - are rising more than twice as fast as prices for the rest of the average shopping...

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