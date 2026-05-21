Who should pay for emissions across the farming supply chain?

Farmers are increasingly receiving contracts that include stipulations for reducing emissions - but meeting these goals requires investment, writes Net Zero Hero founder and managing director Arsha Branson
I must've been about three or four years old when I first learned what a farm was – most likely Old MacDonald's; a sunny and happy place with one or two cows, sheep, pigs, ducks, chickens and a cat thrown...
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