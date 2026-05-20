Government moves to curb legal challenges against clean energy projects

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Treasury to set out 'sweeping reforms' that would give MPs authority to designate clean energy projects as being of 'Critical National Importance'

The Treasury will today set out "sweeping reforms" to give Parliament the authority to approve critical clean energy schemes and curb legal challenges against major grid infrastructure projects, in a bid...

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