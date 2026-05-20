COP31 President urges world to 'electrify processes throughout our lives'

Turkish Minister Murat Kurum backs global push to deploy electric technologies that can curb fossil fuel use, hinting measures to boost electrification could be top priority at November's UN climate talks
COP31 President-designate Murat Kurum has today joined calls for an urgent increase in the pace of electrification worldwide, as part of efforts to curb fossil fuel demand and slash greenhouse gas emissions...
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