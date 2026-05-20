Study: Equity funding for UK smart grid rose to $276m in 2025

Investors who pulled back from smart grid sector in 2024 returned with new conviction last year, report claims
Equity funding for UK smart grid technologies recovered to $276m in 2025 across 12 rounds, up from $209m across nine rounds in 2024, as investors increasingly focused on grid-intelligence software platforms...
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