'Major shift': Almost one-in-three cars sold worldwide in 2026 to be electric, IEA forecasts

Global electric vehicle sales predicted to reach 23 million as markets respond to 'largest oil supply shock in history'
Global electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to accelerate to around 23 million units, accounting for close to 30 per cent of all cars sold worldwide this year, as motorists respond to the "largest...
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