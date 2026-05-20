Government announces multi-million pound heat network investment

Government pledges to invest £15m in improving existing heat networks, alongside £25m in new heat network projects
The government is to invest more than £40m in heat network upgrades, including £25m to expand new heat networks in Bristol, London, Warwickshire, and Greater Manchester. The Department for Energy Security...
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