Highview Power confirms management shake up

EXCLUSIVE: New CEO and senior team tasked with delivering company's growing pipeline of long-duration energy storage projects
Highview Power has today announced a new senior management team, with Peter Jones joining as chief executive officer, alongside David Gibson as chief operating officer and David Hemmings as chief commercial...
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