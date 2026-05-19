Highview Power confirms management shake up

clock • 3 min read
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EXCLUSIVE: New CEO and senior team tasked with delivering company's growing pipeline of long-duration energy storage projects

Highview Power has today announced a new senior management team, with Peter Jones joining as chief executive officer, alongside David Gibson as chief operating officer and David Hemmings as chief commercial...

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