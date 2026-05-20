'We are not powerless': CCC urges government to 'step up and protect' UK way of life from worsening climate impacts

Advisory body calls on Ministers to strengthen raft of climate resilience policies as part of £11bn a year adaptation drive
The government must seize the opportunity to "step up and protect" Britain's way of life as the worsening impacts of climate change increasingly take their toll on the country's ill-prepared infrastructure,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis