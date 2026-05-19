EXPLAINER: The EU is currently reviewing proposals to cut EUDR compliance costs by 75 per cent, but regardless of whether changes are confirmed businesses face a challenge in complying with the wide-ranging rules
Earlier this month, the European Commission published proposals to cut the annual cost of compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) by around 75 per cent, in a move Jessika Roswall, commissioner...
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