'A Well-Adapted UK': Key takeaways from the CCC's latest climate adaptation report

Stuart Stone
clock • 22 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen takes a deep dive into the CCC's landmark climate adaptation report and its calls for around £11bn of annual investment in climate resilience

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has today provided the government with its most detailed advice to date on the climate adaptation measures likely to be required to avoid loss of life and unnecessary...

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