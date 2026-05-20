'A Well-Adapted UK': Key takeaways from the CCC's latest climate adaptation report

BusinessGreen takes a deep dive into the CCC's landmark climate adaptation report and its calls for around £11bn of annual investment in climate resilience
The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has today provided the government with its most detailed advice to date on the climate adaptation measures likely to be required to avoid loss of life and unnecessary...
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